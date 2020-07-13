Mikolas threw 53 pitches over 2.2 innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was besieged by multiple errors behind him in the third and final frame, but no ball hit off Mikolas left the infield Sunday. Mikolas was actually perfect through two innings and recorded strikeouts of Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter, making it a successful afternoon overall. The 31-year-old was able to use both his inside fastball and offspeed pitches effectively as he tried to emulate a regular-season mindset. "It's an intrasquad and we're teammates, but for that short amount of time, I'm not trying to be your friend," Mikolas said. "I'm trying to get ready for the season, and I think as these games get even closer and these intrasquad games get stretched out even longer, I think you're going to see even more of an edge and maybe some trash-talking and maybe guys getting more gritty."