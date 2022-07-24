Mikolas (7-8) took the loss Sunday in Cincinnati, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings.

All six runs against Mikolas came in the third and fourth innings. He allowed singles to three of the first four batters and, following a sacrifice fly, Joey Votto tagged him for a three-run, two-out blast in the third. In the next frame, a walk and two singles led to two more runs. It was the first time Mikolas allowed more than three earned runs in a start since June 3. He's now given up six homers in his last 30.2 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend in Washington.