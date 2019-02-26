Mikolas signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

After impressing in his first season with St. Louis, the Cardinals decided to lock up Mikolas -- who was originally set to become a free agent after the 2019 campaign -- through 2023, rewarding him with a nice raise in the process. The 30-year-old went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 32 starts (200.2 innings) in 2018 and is slated to serve as the team's Opening Day starter against the Brewers on March 28.

More News
Our Latest Stories