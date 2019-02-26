Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Inks four-year extension
Mikolas signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
After impressing in his first season with St. Louis, the Cardinals decided to lock up Mikolas -- who was originally set to become a free agent after the 2019 campaign -- through 2023, rewarding him with a nice raise in the process. The 30-year-old went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 32 starts (200.2 innings) in 2018 and is slated to serve as the team's Opening Day starter against the Brewers on March 28.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Starting spring opener•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Strikes out six in fifth consecutive win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Whiffs eight in fourth straight win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Strikes out six in win over Braves•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns win No. 15•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts