Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Joins Cardinals on two-year deal
Mikolas signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal is said to be worth $15.5 million, per Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com. It's a handsome reward for Mikolas, who bet on himself and turned his career around in Japan after disappointing stints with the Padres and Rangers. The right-hander turned in sub-2.50 ERAs in each of his three seasons with the Yomiuri Giants, and posted a sparkling 187:23 K:BB over 188 innings as a starter last season. He should slot into the rotation behind Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Luke Weaver.
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...