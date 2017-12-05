Mikolas signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The deal is said to be worth $15.5 million, per Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com. It's a handsome reward for Mikolas, who bet on himself and turned his career around in Japan after disappointing stints with the Padres and Rangers. The right-hander turned in sub-2.50 ERAs in each of his three seasons with the Yomiuri Giants, and posted a sparkling 187:23 K:BB over 188 innings as a starter last season. He should slot into the rotation behind Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Luke Weaver.