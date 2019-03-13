Mikolas allowed five earned runs on eight hits over five innings in a 5-0 Grapefruit League loss to the Braves on Tuesday. He struck out two.

The right-hander cruised through his first two spring starts before Tuesday's debacle, with the five runs he allowed serving the initial blemishes on his ERA during exhibition play. Mikolas is already slated to serve as the Opening Day starter, and one redeeming quality of his performance Tuesday was that he significantly built up his workload by matching the number of innings he'd logged in his first two outings combined. The 30-year-old likely figures in for two more Grapefruit League appearances before taking the hill against the Brewers to kick off the 2019 season March 28.