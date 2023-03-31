Mikolas did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and zero walks over 3.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Credit to Mikolas for filling up the strike zone as he normally does, but he was entirely too hittable within the zone on this particular day. Mikolas did not allow a single earned run in the Grapefruit League this year, throwing 12 scoreless innings, but the Blue Jays' high-powered offense brought him back to Earth in a hurry. It won't get much easier for Mikolas next week when St. Louis hosts Atlanta.