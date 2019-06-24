Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Labors through five innings in loss
Mikolas (5-8) gave up one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four and taking the loss against the Angels on Sunday.
Though he gave up only one run, Mikolas scuffled throughout the outing, needing 90 pitches to make it through five innings. He allowed at least one baserunner in all but one inning and induced only six swinging strikes. The loss is Mikolas' sixth in his last seven decisions dating back to May 11. He'll carry a 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB into his next start, on the road against the Padres on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fires six shutout innings•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stumbles in Miami•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Confirmed as starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Plays catch Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Shouldn't miss next start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Exits after being hit by liner•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...