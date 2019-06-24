Mikolas (5-8) gave up one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four and taking the loss against the Angels on Sunday.

Though he gave up only one run, Mikolas scuffled throughout the outing, needing 90 pitches to make it through five innings. He allowed at least one baserunner in all but one inning and induced only six swinging strikes. The loss is Mikolas' sixth in his last seven decisions dating back to May 11. He'll carry a 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB into his next start, on the road against the Padres on Sunday.