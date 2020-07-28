Mikolas was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.

Mikolas was dealing with a strained right flexor tendon in his forearm heading into summer camp, but the issue appears to have resurfaced, and the 31-year-old will miss time as a result. Mikolas had a lengthy recovery timetable during spring training, but it's unclear how much time he'll miss as a result of the setback. The right-hander was scheduled to make his 2020 debut Wednesday, and a replacement starter hasn't yet been named.