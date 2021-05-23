Mikolas was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right forearm tightness.
The 32-year-old returned from the injured list Saturday and made his first start since late 2019 after missing the start of the season with a shoulder injury, but he was lifted after experiencing forearm tightness. Mikolas also missed the entirety of last season due to forearm surgery, so another arm injury is a worrisome development. The right-hander's recovery timeline should come into focus once the results of his MRI are announced.
