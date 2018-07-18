Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Lands on paternity list
Mikolas was placed on the paternity leave list Wednesday.
This will not impact his next start as Mikolas is expected to take the mound during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Across 19 appearances with the Cardinals this year, he's posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 119.1 innings. In a corresponding move, Matt Bowman was recalled from the minors.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses four innings in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Won't be active in ASG, starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Gets 10th win of season•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns win despite four walks•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes third loss despite allowing just one run•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns win in strong start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart