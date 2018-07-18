Mikolas was placed on the paternity leave list Wednesday.

This will not impact his next start as Mikolas is expected to take the mound during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Across 19 appearances with the Cardinals this year, he's posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 119.1 innings. In a corresponding move, Matt Bowman was recalled from the minors.

