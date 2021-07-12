Mikolas (forearm) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and appears to be on target for starting a rehab assignment in late July, the team's official site reports.

The veteran right-hander has encouragingly been able to get through the resumption of his bullpen sessions without setbacks, but the Cardinals, wary of his recent injury history, will be cautions. Mikolas is expected to pitch consecutive outings with lower pitch counts during his rehab assignment before upping his workload, which means he'll likely be deemed ready for activation before he's been built up to a full starter's workload.