Mikolas (shoulder) recently faced live hitters for the first time since late February, but he still projects for an late-May season debut at the earliest, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been limited to fastballs and changeups thus far in his throwing sessions for precautionary reasons, which underscores how much he still realistically has to go to be ready for game action. Manager Mike Shildt currently compares Mikolas to a pitcher who's just starting to ramp up for Grapefruit League starts in late February, and the veteran will look to next incorporate breaking balls into a batting practice session for the first time in his rehabilitation process.