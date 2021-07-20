Mikolas (forearm) is set to throw live batting practice Wednesday, after which he's expected to embark on a rehab assignment, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander is finally on the precipice of getting back into game action after an extended layoff that's seen him throw all of four innings (this season) since 2019. Mikolas is likely in for a fairly extensive rehab assignment at what might be multiple affiliates before activation is deemed appropriate.