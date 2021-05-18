Mikolas (shoulder) worked six scoreless innings for Triple-A Memphis in his most recent rehab outing Sunday. He gave up four hits and a walk and struck out three.

Making his third rehab start for Memphis, Mikolas not only worked deeper into Sunday's contest than the previous two outings, but he was also more effective. He pumped in 57 of his 80 pitches for strikes, and that sort of workload suggests he's sufficiently stretched out for starting duty at the big-league level. Expect the Cardinals to reinstate him from the 10-day injured list and have him start one of the team's three games against the Cubs during the upcoming weekend.