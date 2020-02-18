The Cardinals expect to have an update on Mikolas' (forearm) status no later than Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander is dealing with a sore flexor tendon in the early stages of camp, one that has put his throwing program on temporary hold. Mikolas did participate in fielding drills for non-throwers Monday in what was the Cardinals' first full-squad workout of spring, but it remains to be seen if his next step will involve a return to some form of throwing. The soreness Mikolas is currently experiencing was prevalent for much of last season, and it resurfaced during a bullpen session last Thursday.