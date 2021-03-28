The Cardinals placed Mikolas (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Mikolas' move to the IL to begin the season was inevitable after he was shut down in mid-March after experiencing shoulder soreness. The right-hander has since been cleared to resume throwing off flat ground, and he should be able to step on the mound for a bullpen session early this week before the Cardinals head north for the start of the season. Assuming he avoids any further setbacks with his shoulder, Mikolas will still need a few more weeks to get his arm fully ramped up and conditioned for a starter's workload, so he likely won't be ready to make his 2021 debut until late April or early May.
