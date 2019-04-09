Mikolas (1-1) got the win against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Cardinals won 4-3.

Mikolas gave up two runs in the first inning, but he settled down after that and ended up posting a quality start on his way to his first victory of the season. The right-hander's numbers through three starts still look lackluster thanks to a rough first outing of the season that saw him get shelled for five earned in five innings against the Brewers, as he's now sporting a 6.19 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP to go along with an 8:4 K:BB through 16 innings. He'll look to build on this solid showing in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico.