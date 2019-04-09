Mikolas (1-1) got the win against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Cardinals won 4-3.

Mikolas gave up two runs in the first inning, but he settled down after that and ended up posting a quality start on his way to his first victory of the season. The right-hander's numbers through three starts still look lackluster thanks to a rough first outing of the season that saw him get shelled for five earned in five innings against the Brewers, as he's now sporting a 6.19 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP to go along with an 8:4 K:BB through 16 innings. He'll look to build on this solid showing in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico.

More News
Our Latest Stories