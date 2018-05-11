Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Moves to 5-0
Mikolas (5-0) got the win against the Padres on Thursday, striking out four and walking one on six hits over 6.2 innings as the Cardinals beat San Diego 2-1.
The right-hander kept rolling with yet another solid effort, lowering his ERA to 2.51 and his WHIP to 0.96 over 46.2 innings. Perhaps even more impressively, his K:BB now stands at 35:3, a mark that suggests this strong start is the real deal and not necessarily a result of unsustainably good luck. The small sample size caveat will apply until we get deeper into the season and opposing hitters have more of a chance to get familiar with him, but so far Mikolas has been a revelation for the Cardinals and fantasy owners alike after signing with St. Louis this offseason following a three-season run in Japan.
