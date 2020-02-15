Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: MRI finds no ligament issues
MIkolas underwent an MRI on his right arm Saturday morning which found no ligament issues, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas' spring buildup has been slowed by a sore flexor tendon, an issue he also battled late in the 2019 campaign. For now, the Cardinals' plan is to back off him for a few days and see how his arm responds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throwing program slowed•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Named Game 5 starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tabbed as Game 1 starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Goes five innings in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Will start NLDS Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: No longer starting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...