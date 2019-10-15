Mikolas will start Game 5 of the NLCS against the Nationals on Wednesday if necessary, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Mikolas gave up just one earned run over six innings pitched during the first game of the series against the Nationals, and manager Mike Shildt confirmed that the right-hander will get the chance to start again if the Cardinals win Game 4 on Tuesday. In 12 innings pitched this postseason, the 31-year-old has allowed two earned runs off 10 hits and four walks while recording nine strikeouts.