Mikolas did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walk over 5.2 innings in a 5-4 extra-innings win over the Pirates. He struck out four.

Mikolas surrendered runs in each of the first two innings before shutting down the Pirates over the next three frames. He found himself in some trouble again in the sixth and was pulled with two outs and runners on first and third, just robbing him of his first quality start of the year. The Pirates tacked on a third run off a fielding error, but Mikolas was able to avoid a loss after the Cardinals came back to win. The seven hits and two earned runs were both season-low marks for the 34-year-old, who has gotten knocked around early on in the campaign. He now sports an 8.10 ERA and a 19:5 K:BB over 20 innings and will look to build off this outing with a tentative start against the Mariners next weekend.