Mikolas (8-9) took the loss Tuesday versus the Rockies, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits while striking out two in 2.2 innings.

For context, Mikolas had allowed 11 runs in his previous 18.1 innings across three starts, and that was one of his less impressive parts of the year. The 33-year-old right-hander will probably want to forget this one as fast as possible, as his ERA spiked from 2.92 to 3.50 after the horrid start. He's also posted a 1.09 WHIP and 108:27 K:BB through 141.1 innings across 23 starts. Mikolas will look to get back on track in a key divisional matchup versus the Brewers this weekend.