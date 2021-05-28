Mikolas' (forearm) visit to Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday did not seem to reveal any new information about the pitcher's injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. "I don't think it's anything dramatically different," manager Mike Shildt said regarding Andrews' evaluation.

Shildt added that the Cardinals' doctors would still need to evaluate Andrews' opinion and he didn't want to elaborate too much until that had an opportunity to unfold. Mikolas could be facing a variety of scenarios in terms of his recovery timeline, but he at least seemed to produce an encouraging MRI on Sunday. The veteran isn't eligible to come off the injured list until early next week, so further clarity on his condition may not be gleaned until sometime this weekend.