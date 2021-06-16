Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that Mikolas (forearm) has yet to start a throwing program, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Mikolas hasn't been cleared to resume any activity since receiving a stem-cell injection in late May to address a small calcification of his right flexor tendon. Shildt noted that Mikolas hasn't suffered any setbacks since receiving the injection, but the Cardinals will likely wait at least a full month to see how he's healed before the right-hander starts up a throwing program. Mikolas appears unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until early August in a best-case scenario.