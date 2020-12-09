Mikolas (forearm) is expected to begin spring training on a normal schedule, Brendan Schaeffer of KMOV News reports.

The 32-year-old underwent surgery on his right flexor tendon in late July and missed the entirety of the 2020 campaign, but it shouldn't impact his status entering next season. Mikolas had a 4.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 144:32 K:BB over 184 innings during 2019, and he's expected to begin 2021 as a member of the starting rotation.

More News