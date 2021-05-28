Mikolas (forearm) received a stem cell injection to address a small calcification in his right flexor tendon and will be reevaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 32-year-old received a second opinion on his injured right forearm which confirmed he's not dealing with structural damage or a UCL injury, but he'll still be sidelined for the foreseeable future after receiving treatment. Mikolas is expected to pitch again this season, but he likely won't be back before late July at minimum, since a recovery timeline won't be established for at least a month.
