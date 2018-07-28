Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Picks up 11th win
Mikolas (11-3) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two in six innings Saturday against the Cubs. He recorded the win.
He only threw 90 pitches (65 strikes), but with the Cardinals up by six runs, they opted to use the opportunity to allow rookie reliever Dakota Hudson to make his big-league debut. Mikolas has now allowed three or fewer runs in seven straight starts, although he has failed to strike out more than six batters in any of those outings. His next start will come Thursday at home against the Rockies.
