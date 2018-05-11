Mikolas (5-0) got the win against the Padres on Thursday, striking out four and walking one on six hits over 6.2 innings as the Cardinals beat San Diego 2-1.

The right-hander kept rolling with yet another solid effort, lowering his ERA to 2.51 and his WHIP to 0.96 over 46.2 innings. Perhaps even more impressively, his K:BB now stands at 35:3, a mark that suggests this strong start is the real deal and not entirely the result of good luck. The small sample size caveat will apply until we get deeper into the season and opposing hitters have more of a chance to get familiar with him, but so far Mikolas has been a revelation for the Cardinals and fantasy owners alike after signing with St. Louis this offseason following a three-season run in Japan.