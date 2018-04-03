Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Picks up win over Brewers
Mikolas (1-0) allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings to pick up the victory Monday against Milwaukee.
Mikolas was touched for three home runs by the Brewers and was only spared from further damage by his control, as Mikolas didn't walk a single batter. Perhaps he needed to nibble a bit more, but the last homer came with the Cardinals nursing a six-run lead, a time when the command from the manager is to simply throw strikes. Mikolas was otherwise solid, as he induced 10 swinging strikes over 91 pitches, and it will be interesting to see what he does in a more tightly contested start.
