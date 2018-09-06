Mikolas (14-4) picked up the win Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on 12 hits while striking out two across 6.2 innings.

Mikolas was far from dominant in this one, but the Cardinals provided him with plenty of run support en route to his team-best 14th win. The right-hander was through four scoreless before allowing a pair of run-scoring doubles in the fifth and sixth frames. He was then pulled with two outs and two on in the seventh inning, though both runners would come around to score on Dakota Hudson, spoiling what would have been Mikolas' first quality start in four outings. Mikolas will carry a 3.06 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Pirates.