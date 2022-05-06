Mikolas (2-1) allowed one run on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against San Francisco on Thursday to earn the win. He struck out three.

The right-hander allowed plenty of traffic on the basepaths, but only one of the hits against him went for extra bases, and he got help from his bullpen to escape a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning and remain in line for the win. Mikolas mostly pitched to contact -- he registered only five swinging strikes and three punchouts -- but was able to extend his streak of starts with two or fewer runs allowed to six games to begin the season. He has posted a 1.53 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 35.1 innings thus far, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next projected start, which lines up to come against Baltimore at home next week.