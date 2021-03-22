Mikolas attributes the shoulder soreness that's kept him out of Grapefruit League play to having overthrown when facing live hitters for the first time this spring in February 25, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "I think I just might have overdid it," Mikolas said. "Maybe I should have kept one foot on the brake for another live BP or two before I let it go."

The veteran right-hander was able to play catch without setbacks Wednesday, a cautiously optimistic sign. Mikolas is already ruled out for his first regular-season turn in the rotation, but he remains positive about being able to return shortly thereafter and noted "I don't see myself missing a whole lot of time."