Mikolas (forearm) played catch Saturday without issue and confirmed he'll take the mound in his next start Wednesday against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mikolas took a near-100-mph liner on his right forearm in the fourth inning of Friday's start against the Cubs and was ultimately lifted after swelling began to manifest. However, the fact he was able to play catch less than 24 hours later is certainly encouraging, and manager Mike Shildt confirmed the veteran right-hander's expected availability for his next turn. "He jokingly said, 'It''s going to take more than 99.8 -- it'll take at least 100 -- to get me down,'" Shildt said. "Thankfully, got him in a good spot, if there is such a thing, and was able to play catch, spin some balls, said he wasn't concerned, so I'm not concerned."