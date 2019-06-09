Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Plays catch Saturday
Mikolas (forearm) played catch Saturday without issue and confirmed he'll take the mound in his next start Wednesday against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas took a near-100-mph liner on his right forearm in the fourth inning of Friday's start against the Cubs and was ultimately lifted after swelling began to manifest. However, the fact he was able to play catch less than 24 hours later is certainly encouraging, and manager Mike Shildt confirmed the veteran right-hander's expected availability for his next turn. "He jokingly said, 'It''s going to take more than 99.8 -- it'll take at least 100 -- to get me down,'" Shildt said. "Thankfully, got him in a good spot, if there is such a thing, and was able to play catch, spin some balls, said he wasn't concerned, so I'm not concerned."
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Shouldn't miss next start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Exits after being hit by liner•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stingy in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fans season-high nine in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Early exit in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Strikes out seven in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...