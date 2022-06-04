Mikolas (4-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings, earning the win over the Cubs on Friday.

Mikolas wasn't at his best, but the Cardinals' lively offense propped him up well. He's allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over his last 23.1 innings in four starts after starting the year without allowing more than two runs in any of his first seven outings. Overall, he's at a 3.02 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB across 65.2 innings. Mikolas is projected for a road start versus the Rays next week.