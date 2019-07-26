Mikolas (7-10) allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Pirates on Thursday.

This was Mikolas' third straight quality start, and during this stretch, he's gone 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA. This has been a nice response since yielding seven runs in 10 frames just prior to the All-Star break. Overall, Mikolas owns a 4.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 120.1 innings this season. He will pitch next at home against the Cubs on Wednesday.