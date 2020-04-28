Mikolas (forearm) would be pitching in either a rehab assignment or actual regular-season games by this point if the opportunity existed, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran right-hander was already back to throwing from 120 feet by early April, and at this point, Goold reports Mikolas is essentially be game-ready and is just "sustaining his health" until he can start facing hitters. Mikolas' forearm strain was going to create an extra vacancy in the starting rotation had the season started on March 26 as originally planned, but it's now possible he could test and stretch out his arm sufficiently during any ramp-up period ahead of a rescheduled Opening Day.