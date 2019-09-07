Mikolas allowed one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.

Three free passes would have been enough for a season high, but Mikolas walked four Friday. Still, he struck out at least seven and yielded only one run for the second time in three starts. He owns a 2.65 ERA in his last three outings since struggling mightily in the middle of August. Mikolas is 8-13 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 165.1 innings this season. He will make his next start at the Rockies on Wednesday.