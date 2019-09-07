Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Punches out seven in no-decision
Mikolas allowed one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.
Three free passes would have been enough for a season high, but Mikolas walked four Friday. Still, he struck out at least seven and yielded only one run for the second time in three starts. He owns a 2.65 ERA in his last three outings since struggling mightily in the middle of August. Mikolas is 8-13 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 165.1 innings this season. He will make his next start at the Rockies on Wednesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Quality start against Reds•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Whiffs 10 for eighth win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Hit hard by Rockies•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Falls to 7-13•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields six runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start moved to Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...