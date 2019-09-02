Mikolas allowed three runs on four hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Reds in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

The only real blemish was a two-run shot off the bat of Eugenio Suarez in the third inning. That continued a year-long trend; Mikolas has seen his opponents' hard-hit rate jump significantly and in turn his home-run rate is up from 0.72 HR/9 to 1.29. He still has great numbers at home (2.91 ERA), but a 6.11 ERA away from Busch Stadium. Mikolas is on the road in Pittsburgh for his next start before a trip to Colorado the week of Sept. 9.