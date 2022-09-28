Mikolas (12-13) got the win after he pitched six innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine Tuesday against the Brewers.

Mikolas was able to hold the Brewers scoreless over the first five innings, finally giving up a solo home run to Rowdy Tellez in the bottom of the sixth frame. The right-hander has now produced three consecutive quality starts while the nine strikeouts were his highest since June 25. Over his last three outings, Mikolas has compiled a 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 18 innings. He tentatively lines up to pitch his final start of the regular season Monday versus the Pirates.