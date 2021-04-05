Mikolas (shoulder) will soon report to the Cardinals' alternate training site to continue his rehabilitation, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran right-hander was progressively boosting his activity level before spring training ended. A move to the alternate training site will allow Mikolas a chance to face hitters in simulated games, a necessary requirement to prepare him for an eventual regular-season debut.
