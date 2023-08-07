Mikolas will return to the Cardinals rotation to start Tuesday's series opener at Tampa Bay after completing his five-game suspension.

Mikolas was handed the suspension one day after he was ejected for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ in his July 27 start against the Cubs. Because he initially appealed the decision, Mikolas was able to start the next time his turn in the rotation came up this past Tuesday against the Twins, but he then dropped his appeal one day later. After missing the remaining two games of the series with Minnesota and all three games with the Rockies this past weekend, Mikolas will return to the hill Tuesday on six days' rest.