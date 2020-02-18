Mikolas received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his sore flexor tendon Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He's expected to rest for around a month before ramping up his throwing program.

Mikolas will likely continue to take part in fielding and cardio work while he waits for the shot to take effect, but the delayed start to his throwing program looks like it could threaten his availability for Opening Day. Even if he gets the green light to resume pitching by mid-March, Mikolas will be hard pressed to build up to a starter's workload before the Cardinals kick off their season March 26 at Cincinnati. If Mikolas is sidelined to begin the campaign, spots in the rotation could open up for both Carlos Martinez and Kwang-Hyun Kim.