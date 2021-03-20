Mikolas (shoulder) responded well to a catch session Wednesday, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Any news of Mikolas' ailing shoulder responding well to physical activity is welcome at this point, but the right-hander will naturally still continue to be treated with caution.Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports Mikolas will play catch at least once more in coming days before a more concrete plan for his next steps is developed, but the 32-year-old has already been ruled out of his first regular-season turn through the rotation.
