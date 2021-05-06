Mikolas (shoulder) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out three.
Mikolas worked up to 57 pitches -- 39 which found the strike zone -- but he also got off on the wrong foot by yielding a solo home run to Rays prospect Vidal Brujan in the first inning. The right-hander's ability to tolerate a relatively robust workload in his first taste of competitive game action since 2019 was encouraging, however, although how Mikolas' shoulder responds in coming days will be of overriding importance.
