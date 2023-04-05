Mikolas (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Cardinals fell 5-2 to Atlanta, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Matt Olson did the most damage against the right-hander, racking up two doubles and a homer by himself in the first four innings. Mikolas did throw 71 of 98 pitches for strikes, but his command within the zone isn't where he wants it -- through two starts, St. Louis' Opening Day starter carries a 9.64 ERA despite a 12:1 K:BB in 9.1 innings thanks to 19 hits. Mikolas' troubles may not be over, and while he lines up for a two-step next week, the first outing is set to be a road start at Coors Field.