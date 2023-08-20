Mikolas (6-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 13-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out four.

Mikolas allowed a season-high seven runs Saturday, including a solo home run to DJ Stewart in the fourth and a grand slam to Daniel Vogelbach in the fifth before being yanked. The outing ended a strong three-start stretch for Mikolas, who had allowed eight earned runs over 20.1 innings while striking out 16 batters. He'll look to get back on track in his next projected start, which is expected to come during a three-game road series against the Phillies next weekend.