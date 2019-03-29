Mikolas (0-1) took the loss and allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings Thursday against Milwaukee.

Mikolas made it through the first inning unscathed but allowed a solo homer in the second followed by a three-run blast in the third and another solo shot in the fifth. It certainly wasn't what he envisioned on Opening Day, but there should be better days ahead. Mikolas lines up to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.