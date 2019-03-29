Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Roughed up on Opening Day
Mikolas (0-1) took the loss and allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings Thursday against Milwaukee.
Mikolas made it through the first inning unscathed but allowed a solo homer in the second followed by a three-run blast in the third and another solo shot in the fifth. It certainly wasn't what he envisioned on Opening Day, but there should be better days ahead. Mikolas lines up to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Knocked around in latest start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses three scoreless frames•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Inks four-year extension•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Starting spring opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...