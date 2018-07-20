Mikolas (personal) will remain on the paternity list through Friday and return to make a start in of Saturday's doubleheader games against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This was expected to be the plan, and Langosch's report confirms it. The right-hander will look to start building on a stellar first half in which he compiled a 10-3 record, 2.79 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 119.1 innings.