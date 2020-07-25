Mikolas will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Mikolas threw 60 pitches in his final tuneup of summer camp, and he'll receive the nod for Wednesday's contest in Minnesota. After a career season in 2018, the right-hander posted a 4.16 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 184 innings across 32 starts last season.

