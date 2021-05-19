Mikolas (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the 10-day injured list and start Saturday against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 32-year-old will see his first MLB action since the 2019 playoffs after sitting out last season with a forearm injury and missing the first seven weeks of 2021 due to a shoulder issue. Mikolas threw 80 pitches in his last rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, so he shouldn't face any significant workload limitations in his season debut.